Fat Joe and Jay Z have made Hip Hop history by ending their long-standing beef and joining forces.

After signing The L.O.X. and Yo Gotti in December, the label officially announced the signing of Fat Joe this morning revealing that Plata o Plomo, his upcoming joint album with Remy Ma, will be his first release with the Roc.

As announced in a press release from Roc Nation, Fat Joe recently signed a deal with the label, officially acting as the end of the rapper’s previous ongoing, and at times unspoken, beef with Jay, which began in the early 2000s.

In 2016, during an interview with Thisis50.com, Joey Crack broke down his feelings on Nas signing with Jay Z during his tenure at Def Jam.

“The moral to the story is that there was bad blood between Roc-A-Fella and Terror Squad for a long time and the next thing I know I seen Nas with Jay Z and there was peace. But it left me in the outskirts. He didn’t pick up the phone like, ‘Yo, I’m about to squash this.’ I would’ve told him go get money. I’m all about getting money, so I would’ve told him go get money. Now me and these niggas got beef because I was repping you hard.”

Many Hip Hop fans noticed that something was going on after the two teamed up for the “All the Way Up” remix, a deal that initially had Joe and Jay working together via Tidal.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s 12 track effort Plata O Plomo is due in stores on February 17 and features guest appearances from The-Dream, Kent Jones, Ty Dolla Sign, Stefanie Mills, French Montana and BJ the Chicago Kid.