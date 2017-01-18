Hollywood, hoop fans….get ready to look for your favorite Nike Command Force and bicycle hats.

It has been announced that the classic hoop film known as “White Man Can’t Jump” is set to get the nod to be remade. LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin, Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil will team up with ABC’s “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris to get the production rolling as far as getting the script together and heading up roles for potential athletes who can play the roles as Sidney Dean and Billy Hoyle.

As many fans may know, the classic film was made in 1992 which started Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. The sports comedy shows two hoopers using the sport of basketball as a hustle to earn some cash in which their relationship began by attempting to hustle one another. They eventually became teammates and began to beat opponents in regular pick up games including winning a huge cash prize in a big local basketball tournament but Billy ended up losing his half of the money by betting Sidney he can dunk which in result losing the love of his life, Gloria; who was played by Rosie Perez.

Don’t be surprised if the new version of this film has a new twist as Blake is capable of showing that he can keep the crowd in awe on the court with his monstrous dunks along with entertaining them with his charisma and down-to-earth sense of humor off of it.