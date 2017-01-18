From the pre-teen pop smash “Candy Girl” to 1988’s wooing ballad “Can You Stand the Rain,” New Edition had seen it all. And now their biopic, “The New Edition Story,” fueled by producer mastermind Jesse Collins (Soul Train Awards, Real Husbands of Hollywood), takes music lovers down memory lane, giving fans a front row seat to the group’s in-depth story.

From their infuriatingly crisp choreography to perfect harmonies, even as Orchard Park youngsters, the group’s fame blossomed larger than life. Accompanied by janky management, erupted tensions and royalty checks less than the price of a tall Starbucks latte, to unexpected turns and revolving members, the biopic shows us their journey to the promise land, and back.

The teen sensations transformed into a super group, launching Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant’s successful solo careers, to Bell Biv DeVoe, also known as BBD, whose titanic single “Poison” remains a fan favorite, 27 years later.

With an all-star cast, including Empire’s Bryshere Gray, NBC’s “The Wiz Live” Elijah Kelley and R&B soul crooner Luke James, who plays the sixth member of the group, Johnny Gill, who replaced Bobby Brown in the late 80s, the biopic also taps iconic producers Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

The Source magazine caught up with Collins and James during their Chicago special advanced screening earlier this month as we tested their New Edition IQ, talked about challenges on set and more! – Angela Wilson

The New Edition Story premieres on Tuesday, January 24th on BET at 9/8pm CST.

