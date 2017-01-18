The upcoming Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me will be released in theaters on June 16 in commemoration of the late rapper/actor’s birthday.

The film, which stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac Shakur, has been picked up by Lionsgate Films. A new trailer for All Eyez on Me was released on September 13 of last year, the 20th anniversary of the rapper’s death.

Directed by music video veteran Benny Boom, the film chronicles Shakur’s life from his birth in Harlem to his rise in Hip Hop and Hollywood. AEOM also shows his his link with the 60s militant group, The Black Panther Party of Self Defense through his relationship with mother Afeni Shakur, who passed away in May, and surrogate father, Mutulu Shakur, played by The Wire‘s Jamie Hector.

The cast of the film also includes The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira as Afeni Shakur, Dominic L. Santana as Suge Knight and Stefon Washington as Puff Daddy. In an intriguing twist, Jamal Woolard will reprise his role as Tupac’s rival Notorious B.I.G. from the 2009 Biggie movie, Notorious.

Filming wrapped back in April, when cast member The Game said on Instagram that the “Tupac movie is the real deal”, calling it “shit [that] make that Biggie movie look like a cartoon”.