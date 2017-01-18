Two Cuban Teenagers Lured To Death By 17-year-old Girl

Two suspects and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested for shooting and killing two Cuban teenage brothers in Syracuse during an attempted robbery according to CBS News.

It is believed that the robbery was planned by Sheahonni Davis. She apparently lured 17-year-old Daniel Diaz-Marrero and 19-year-old Ismael Diaz-Marrero into a meeting.

When they arrived, 19-year-old Toriano Newson and 23-year-old Curtis L. Paige III attempted to rob them.

The three were later arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and attempted robbery according to Syracuse police.