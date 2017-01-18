Everyone has their own way of making a political statement, but no one does it like Waka Flocka Flame.

Last night at a show at the Georgia Theater, the Queens born/ATL raised rapper saw a fan in the audience rocking a Donald Trump jersey. What does he do with the jersey? Yes, the unthinkable.

One thing is for sure; his political statement will never be forgotten and will forever represent the Hip Hop community. As if that’s such a bad thing. Nevertheless, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States this weekend. Hate it or love it.