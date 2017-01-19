[Images] The 2nd Annual Yams Day Was A Success

Everybody in hip-hop came out to celebrate the life of a legend.

The Yams Day concert was the place to be on Wednesday to celebrate the life of Steven Rodriguez known as ASAP Yams. One of the founders of ASAP Mob and a very close friend or brother to just about everyone in Harlem and NYC. The concert was a super success bringing out ASAP Mob, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, Joey Bada$$, Tyler The Creator, Dave East, Schoolboy Q, Playboi Carti, Danny Brown, Young Thug, Kendrick Lamar, Flatbush Zombies and more. It was a sold out show, which means the crowd was packed and ready to have a blast in the world’s most famous arena— Madison Square Garden.

Everybody came out, it was like a fundraiser. That’s what Yams Day is about,” ASAP Ant ASAP Mob performed their whole Cozy Boy Mixtape Pt 1 in front of the NYC crowd for the first time this year as ASAP Yam’s mom came out to speak with the crowd in royal blue robe.The crowd stayed jamming all through the night as the music provided was a mixture of NYC and some of the rising stars in the rap game like A Boogie.

Check out photos from Yams Day below. (Photos by Fabian P.)