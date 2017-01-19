Janelle Monae has added her name to a long list of performers scheduled to perform at the Women’s March on Washington this weekend.

The event that began as a grassroots Facebook event quickly blossomed into a national movement, following discontent after the 2016 presidential election. However, the official Women’s March organization, emphasizes a pro-women initiative aimed to raise awareness of women’s rights to reproductive health care, funds, and protection.

“I am honored to join this critical movement to bring justice and equality to all,” Monae said in a statement. “Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanizing unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us.”

Organizers of the event announced its performance lineup Wednesday (Jan. 18), with Maxwell and Angelique Kidjo set to perform at the event this Saturday along with Mary Chapin Carpenter, the Indigo Girls, MC Lyte, Samantha Ronson, Toshi Reagon and Emily Wells.

Several celebrities—from ages 15 (Rowan Blanchard) to 70 (Cher)—have not only voiced their support on social media, but they have galvanized fans to join them. The Artists Table has also amassed dozens of A-listers standing in solidarity with 200,000 expected to march over the weekend.

For more information about the Women’s March on Washington, click here.