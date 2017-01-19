Grammy®-nominated, multi-platinum rap superstar JEEZY today announces the “Trap Or Die 3 Tour.” The tour, featuring special guests Lil Durk and YFN Lucci, will kick off in Chicago at the Aragon Ballroom on March 1st, touching down in major markets such as New York City, Boston, Atlanta and Los Angeles with more dates to be announced. Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale today at 3PM EST via Live Nation with tickets available to the general public on Friday, January 20th at 10AM local time. Visit www.JeezyShop.com and www.LiveNation.com for additional details.

The tour comes on the heels of Jeezy’s third #1 album of his legendary 10+ year career with Def Jam Recordings, TRAP OR DIE 3. The album, which featured hip hop heavyweights Lil Wayne, French Montana, Yo Gotti, Bankroll Fresh, Chris Brown and more topped the Billboard 200 with over 89,000 units earned, his seventh album to bow in the Top 10. TD3 continues to ring months after the release as the street anthem “All There” featuring the late Bankroll Fresh climbs the charts at urban radio.

TRAP OR DIE 3 – http://smarturl.it/TrapOrDie3

TRAP OR DIE 3 brought it back to the essence of Jeezy aka “The Snowman,” who continues to define the trap music genre with his vivid storytelling about the struggle and triumph of the streets. On tour, Jeezy will perform new music off the album as well as classics from his storied catalogue of albums, including Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, The Recession, Seen It All and more.

Jeezy’s Trap Or Die Tour Dates:

*No YFN Lucci

DATE

CITY

VENUE

3/1/2017

Chicago

Aragon Ballroom

3/3/2017*

Grand Rapids

20 Monroe Live

3/4/2017

Indianapolis

Egyptian Room

3/7/2017

Boston

House of Blues

3/8/2017

Wallingford

The Dome

3/9/2017

Philadelphia

The Fillmore Philadelphia

3/11/2017

New York

Irving Plaza

3/12/2017

New York

Irving Plaza

3/16/2017

Raleigh

The Ritz

3/17/2017

Myrtle Beach

House of Blues

3/18/2017

Greensboro

Cone Denim Ent Center

3/22/2017

Atlanta

Tabernacle

3/26/2017

Houston

House of Blues

3/27/2017*

Dallas

House of Blues

3/28/2017

San Antonio

Aztec Theater

4/4/2017

Riverside

RMA

4/5/2017

Los Angeles

Belasco Theater

4/6/2017

San Diego

House of Blues