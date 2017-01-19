First he says “All Lives Matter” and now this.

NFL Hall Of Famer Jerry Rice is in some hot water with the Black community again after appearing in a Popeye’s Chicken commercial wearing a helmet with a makeshift fried chicken face mask called a “taste mask”. Needless to say, Black Twitter showed the legendary wide receiver no mercy.

Jerry Rice whole career void pic.twitter.com/OCwhqbZyfe — 20:01® (@IAMKRIS24) January 18, 2017

First jerry rice said all lives matter…. now he doing fried chicken commercials. Smh. My childhood hero smh — Coach Aaron (@vettepassby35) January 17, 2017

Jerry Rice is so gone. The GOAT of hoops owns a team. The GOAT of football peddles fried chicken. https://t.co/OIyoWQDbA4 — ⚡️DJ Styles⚡️ (@somanystyles) January 18, 2017

Jerry Rice went from Top 3 NFL WR All-Time to the General for General's Fried Chicken 😢 — B-ING (@imBINGnotGOOGLE) January 18, 2017