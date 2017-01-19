Taxstone Denied Bail In Federal Court For Charges Connected To The Irving Plaza Shooting

Even though the feds’ initial plan was to grant Daryl Campbell aka Taxstone a hefty $500K bond, but Mannhattan Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan decided that it was best to keep the Tax Season host behind bars.

Federal prosecutors made a strong case against Campbell and even went as far as saying that they have a witness that will testify that they saw Campbell fire the fatal shot that killed Ronald “Banga” McPhatter.

Taxstone was arrested for federal firearms violations after his DNA was found on the trigger, handle and magazine of the Kel-Tec 9 millimeter used in the Irving Plaza shooting last summer.

Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave, who also faces charges in the incident, was also injured in the melee which took the life of his bodyguard Ronald McPhatter.

TheSOurce.com wil bring you more on this story as it develops.