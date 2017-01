This March, Undefeated Boxing Champions Danny “Swift” Garcia (33-0) will matchup against Keith “One Time” Thurman (27-0) at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY for one of the most anticipated boxing events this year. Tune in March 4, 2017 to CBS for the bout will determine the next undisputed unified King of the Welterweight division.

