Love & Hip Hop’s Amina Buddafly is a student of the game.

Did you know that she was one of the three members of the group Black Buddafly. That group included her twin sister Jazz and older sister Sophie. After much success in their home country, the sisters came to the U.S. and landed a deal with Russell Simmons, dropping smash hit, “Rock-A-Bye,” and “Bad Girl,” featuring Fabolous.

Buddafly sat down with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the Scoop B Radio and discussed musical influences, Love & Hip Hop and more.

