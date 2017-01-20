DJ Khaled is steady making moves everywhere rather it’s music or in the branding business. The boot will be the final drop within the partnership which appeared earlier this month, with the “Secure the Bag” retro video game launch. The boot is inspired by DJ Khaled, the CEO of We The Best Music Group, who helped with the development of the product packaging and the video game.

The collaborative boot will appear throughout the “Secure the Bag” video game where it’s used as a power tool on DJ Khaled’s jet skiing journey through three time periods in Miami, Florida. The stages within the game include Pre-historic Miami, Viking Miami, and Future Miami.

The video game is currently available using desktop and mobile access: http://www.champssports.com/ns/common/champssports/secure-the-bag/uat/.