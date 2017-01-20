Whoever says there’s a height requirement to be an top tier NBA baller must don’t know the game too well.

Or, they must have never seen Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas. The 5″9 mighty mouse from out of Tacoma, Washington has slowly risen to top tier prominence amongst the league’s best point guard. Dubbed as “Mr. Irrelevant” thanks to the Sacramento Kings making him the final pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, Thomas used his position of where he drafted, critics of him saying he wouldn’t last in the league and him being very undersized as a point guard to his advantage and has became an NBA All Star. Check out the video below as he talks about how he used the hate as motivation while pay homage to the past undersized guards who was dropping buckets in the league such as Spud Webb and Muggsy Bogues.

Big shoutouts goes out to Isiah as be became the December recipient of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente. Isiah was able to play host of a holiday party for 70 children of Boston military servicemen and women, sponsored a holiday toy giveaway for 75 youth of military families throughout Tacoma, Washington, and spread holiday cheer when visiting more than 100 pediatric patients alongside his teammates at the Boston Children's Hospital.