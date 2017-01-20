Main Source Will Perform Together For The First Time In 25 Years in NYC

Legendary and highly influential hip-hop group, Main Source, are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, “Breaking Atoms”, with an exclusive vinyl reissue via Vinyl Me, Please, and the band’s first live performance in over a decade.

It has been nearly 25 years since Large Professor left Main Source, but 2017 has brought the Wild Pitch Records trio back together as they officially announced their first show since the early 1990s. On February 1, Main Source will reunite to perform a concert at New York City’s S.O.B.’s(Sounds of Brazil).

The concert coincides with a “Vinyl Me, Please” reissue of the trio’s 1991 debut, Breaking Atoms. That album is widely regarded as a Hip-Hop classic, thanks to single “Looking At The Front Door” and Nas‘ first recorded verse on the track “Live at the BBQ.”

The reissue will include color-in-color vinyl, a bonus 7″, gatefold packaging, a foreword from Pharoahe Monch, a 12-page lyric booklet, and an original art print.

“I was totally blown away by the album as a whole. At that moment in 1991, I knew immediately that I was listening to an instant classic,” Monch wrote in his forward for the album, while working with Large Professor via Organized Konfusion.

In addition to artwork, vinyl, and a turntable, Main Source is also blessing fans with limited edition ’47 CLEAN UP hats.

Despite the group’s massive success, Large Pro left the group to begin his prominent solo career and mentorship of groundbreaking artists including Nas and Akinyele. Sir Scratch and K-Cut eventually replaced Pro with veteran battle MC, Mikey D. Together, that trio released F*ck What You Think in 1994, which featured an early appearance from none other than The L.O.X.

Check out the flyer and some pictures of the reissue collection below.