Malia Obama will begin interning in February at the New York office of Weinstein Co. according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She announced taking a gap year before starting Harvard University in the fall. This new internship with Harvey Weinstein will be another high-profile job towards her resume.

Malia has interned on Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls and as well as production assistant in Los Angeles set of Halle Berry’s CBS drama Extant.

In regards to this internship, sources say she may be in the marketing or development department.