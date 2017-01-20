In his newest record, Mir Fontane takes a look back at where it all started. After signing his deal with 300 Entertainment, the Camden, NJ native continues to shine with “Before The Locs“.

In 2016, Fontane released an extremely successful project “Who’s Watching The Kids“; making his name known throughout the industry. The project contains nothing but quality tracks, much like his most recent release.

Whether you’ve heard of the rising star or not, take a listen to “Before The Locs”, as Mir travels back in time. Check it out here: