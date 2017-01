On The Rise: Chica LaFresa Is Back With “Foreva”

On The Rise: Chica LaFresa Is Back With “Foreva”

Chica LaFresa melodically explains what she’s looking for in a relationship in her newest record “Foreva“. The single was originally premiered through Vibe Magazine and is already gaining traction.

The Dominican-born singer/songwriter uses her smooth vocals to paint a vivid picture for all listeners. Chica breaks down what she needs in a relationship and truly speaks from the heart.

Take a listen to her newest single “Foreva” (produced by Aviel Benyamin) below!