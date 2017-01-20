2017 is off to a great start for Love & Hip-Hop star Cardi B, who has officially evolved from an Instagram personality to an all around artist.

After the successful release of her debut mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1, Cardi is back with the follow-up Gangsta B*tch Music Vol. 2

Cardi once again flexes her lyrical muscle and stands up for women to be themselves in a man’s world filled with double standards, but takes a different approach delivering an in your face middle finger to her haters.

With her single, “Pop Off”, Cardi opens the track unapologetically flossing her Bronx-bred hustler demeanor, letting the women who don’t like it know she’s unbothered.

Though many judge Cardi B for her loud, “ratchet” persona, her stance on feminism and ability to fully embrace her sexuality has certainly won over millions. In an interview with Latina magazine, Cardi explains her stance on feminism.

“A lot of women of color are tired of feeling like we’re second, feeling unloved. When I worked in the club, I always used to hear women of color, sometimes myself, saying that the lighter girls are preferred. It makes you think to yourself, do I really like myself? I don’t want women to feel that way, like, in order to be liked or more loved you have to be lighter.”

As if dropping a new mixtape wasn’t enough, Cardi is saying goodbye to Love & Hip Hop and hello to joining the cast of BET’s hit show Being Mary Jane.

According to TV Line, Cardi will guest star on one episode of season four, where she will play a “round-the-way beauty with a big weave, big boobs and a big booty to match her oversized, ratchet personality” named Mercedes.

“My character is somewhat like me. She is a spoiled, rich, ‘hood girl,” she laughed. “I see myself in her because she is a little bossy.”

Stream Cardi B’s Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2 below and buy your copy via iTunes here.