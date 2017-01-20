iLoveMakonnen has come out as gay.

The Hip-Hop star shared his news with a string of tweets in the small hours of Friday morning (Jan. 20). “As a fashion icon, I can’t tell u about everybody else’s closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out,” he wrote in one tweet.

He added, “And since y’all love breaking news, here’s some old news to break, I’m gay. And now I’ve told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours.”

Just to be clear, Makonnen also he wrapped it all up in a single post on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you for letting me be myself.”

Makonnen, born Makonnen Sheran, made the announcement following years of speculation about his sexuality. In 2015 he told the New York Times: “The rap world thinks I’m gay. A lot of people out there do. They think I’m a homosexual, which is not a problem. I don’t want to say I’m gay, I’m straight, I’m bisexual or any of that, because that’s just… Who cares? All that’s doing is dividing us.”

Makonnen broke out with the 2014 smash “Club Goin Up On A Tuesday” and was signed to Drake’s OVO Sound. He left the label last year, issuing a statement on his departure: “I’m sure the haters will have something negative to say, but all in all my choice to be solely on Warner Bros Records was the right thing for me and for my best interest. Sorry, there’s no beef to report.”

Makonnen’s statement is a huge moment for rap music. The Atlanta rapper’s social media feeds have been mostly filled with love and support.