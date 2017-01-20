Westbrook made his true intentions be known.

The social media and the sports stratosphere has been buzzing about the recent All Star starting snub of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook. Russell has been having an stellar, historical season which has been putting his name in MVP talks. So far, Russy has led the NBA in triple doubles with 21. With that accolade, he joins basketball’s immortals such as Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to record 20 or more triple doubles in a season. Putting up outrageous numbers such as 30.6 points, 10.4 assists and 10.6 rebounds a night is automatic All Star starter numbers but unfortunately this wasn’t the case for the UCLA Bruin great. Two-time reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry will be starting over Westbrook. Recently, the media approach Westbrook about the matter and he had this to say.

Westbrook on All-Star: "I don't play for All-Star nods or All-Star bids." Full video here: pic.twitter.com/4bw3EuNPot — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 20, 2017