TDE is kicking off 2017 with a bang, by unveiling their mystery signee and announcing that Inglewood singer/songwriter SiR has joined the roster.

Label CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith made the announcement today (January 19) via Twitter with a press release, revealing that the Inglewood rapper’s HER EP was TDE’s sixth release of 2016.

“I’m proud and it’s an honor,” SiR said in the press release. “The response has been crazy. It’s been amazing. I’m just excited that people love the music and are listening. I got so much more to share.”

Label president Dave continued, "SiR is a great addition to TDE. He's a talented writer and artist who's always willing to work hard and push boundaries creatively, making him a perfect fit."

In addition to working with TDE signees Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar and Isaiah Rashad, SiR has also collaborated with Stevie Wonder, Anita Baker, Jill Scott and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

John Doe 1 was revealed last year to be Lance Skiiiwalker, who released his Introverted Intuition album with the label in October; and there had been much talk circulating on who exactly John Doe 2 was, and now we know.

SiR joins Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, Lance Skiiiwalker and SZA to complete the Top Dawg roster.

His first release as a known member of TDE is the video for “W$ Boi,” which can be viewed below. SiR’s sequel to Her, titled Her Too is scheduled to drop on Feb. 10.