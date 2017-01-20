The votes are finally in and The Source Sports will like to congratulate this year’s starters for the NBA All Star Game.

New Orleans will be the “lit” spot on the weekend of February. 19 as the 66th Annual NBA All Star Game will take place at the Smoothie King Center. Leading up to the midseason classic, fans were able to have a major input in deciding who should be participating and let’s just say….there has been some controversy along the way.

As obvious, LeBron James led all vote getters with 1,893, 751 votes, that’s roughly 50,000 votes more than the second place vote getter Stephen Curry. Rounding out the Eastern Conference line up consists of King James teammate Kyrie Irving, Demar DeRozen, Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There has been some major controversy as the Western Conference starting line up was announced as critics and fans believed one player was snubbed. Other than Stephen Curry, the rest of the Western Conference starting line up consists of James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Anthony Davis. The million dollar question people were wondering….why Russell Westbrook was not named an starter?! According to officials, Curry won the tiebreaker between Curry which the NBA All Star ballot system consists of 50% fan votes, 25% media votes and 25% player votes. It’s ashamed Russy got snubbed after a MVP caliber season he is having this year in which he is en route to become just the 2nd player ever to finish the season averaging a triple-double.

Even tho Westbrook was fortunate to make the All Star team, many people are going to look out for his interaction between him and the Durantula as tension between the two were high during their last matchup in Golden State. Let’s hope that he wouldn’t tell team players like Leonard to not shake that “b***** a** n**** hand”.