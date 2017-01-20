Is their a potential reuniting of two former all stars being put in the woodworks? It seems like the boys in Chi-town are on the move.

Recently, the insiders and rumor mill are coming out saying that the Chicago Bulls are the leaders in signing former NBA All Star Chris Bosh. Bosh, who has been sidelined throughout the season for the Miami Heat due to blood clots have been reaching out and plotting to sign the two-time NBA world champion. Marc Stein of ESPN.com reported that the Heat could waive Bosh after March 1, which would make him ineligible to play for another organization in the playoffs.

Currently, Bosh is under contract with the Heat until the 2018-2019 season with a salary cap that may rises up to $27 million dollars in the final year of his deal.

The Bulls signing Bosh could be a major risk being taken but if Chris was to get healthy, he can become an major asset that can provide another veteran championship savy attitude along with stretching out the defense with this long range. With Butler, Gibson, Rondo and the Bosh reuniting with his old teammate in Dwayne Wade, the Chicago Bulls can possibly make some major noise the beginning of next year.