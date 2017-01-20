The Internet’s #OptimisticChallenge Is What You Need Right Now

Early last week, the Twittersphere was treated to a minute-long tribute in dance to Sound of Blackness’ 90s feel-good tune “Optimistic”.

After four friends, including social media comedian Jay Versace and the internet’s soon-to-be favorite carefree black boy, Junebug, posted a video of themselves dancing to the 1991 hit, it didn’t take long to go viral.

2017 GOT ME FEELING LIKE 😊 pic.twitter.com/L8Sryly7CA — Uncle Junebug (@airjunebug) January 13, 2017

A week later, Chance the Rapper and fellow rapper Kyle have taken the video to new heights, quickly sparking the #OptimisticChallenge after uploading their own version of positive vibes right in the knick of time.

It’s no doubt that many are dreading the implications of January 20, 2017, and just in case you need a little positivity in your life, feel free to let the #OptimisticChallenge in.