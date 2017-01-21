Meet Serenity aka T.D.B.

A femcee, her community is her calling card.

A recognizable face in her hometown of Newark, NJ, what’s cool is that with President Obama leaving office this week, Serenity aka T.D.B. can hang her hat on the fact that she ran community rallies in Obama’s honor during his first term in office.

Additionally, she’s coordinated events for Davetta Sherwood of TV soap opera, The Young and The Restless and she’s coordinated indie hip hop artist competition showcases at The Key Club and The Spot Lounge in Newark, NJ.

A diesel mechanic, Serenity akatdb has also been making a name for herself by breaking down barriers for women and African American’s who do what she does.

Oh yeah, and she raps too.

Her renaissance experiences all correlate with her moniker, more than a musician.’

Of note: her humble beginnings started at Newark’s Malcolm X. Shabazz High School in where she was in the marching band, jazz band and more.

It gave her a sense of purpose.

Serenity akatdb’s purpose has gone into even greater depths when she was diagnosed with Lupus. Lupus is a chronic, autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body (skin, joints, and/or organs inside the body). In lupus, something goes wrong with your immune system, which is the part of the body that fights off viruses, bacteria, and germs like the flu.

Normally our immune system produces proteins called antibodies that protect the body from these invaders.

“It has been extremely hard, Serenity aka T.D.B. tells The Source Magazine.

“Everyday I have to make adjustments and changes and sometimes no matter how much I prepare, life just gets the better of me. Its frustrating and honestly sometimes I dont know how to feel but the one thing I do know is I have to keep moving forward.”

Her illness has not stopped her. She formed a “I Am Not My Illness” campaign and support group. It’s been a hit.

“The only thing I can tell people is it’s okay to be upset or scared or confused,” she said.

It’s a beyond difficult situation to adjust to. But you are in control of how much it controls you. Build a team of people from doctors and positive friends to therapists and if you find your team a little thin, there’s no amount of people that can come close to the team you have with God!”