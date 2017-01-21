For those who are not up on their Hip Hop history, Queens has always had a stronghold on the mic when it comes to the best lyricists in the game. From LL Cool J to Nas, the Q boro has always boasted some of the best emcees in the game and veteran femcee MARQUEE shows and proves that legacy is still alive with “Surviving In The Desert”. Dedicated to their home hood, affectionately known as the “Desert” during the days of drug kingpins Fat Cat, Pappy Mason and the Supreme Team, Marquee recruits former Firm member Nature, Prince Po of the legendary Organized Konfusion and sultry singer Ms. Kennedy. With Kyo Itachi, 1 half of the production duo Ninjustice (the other half is Venom) behind the boards, the sophomore single from Marquee’s upcoming album ‘Femme Fatale’ (Marvel Records/Shinigamie Records) is just an appetizer of what’s to come.

