Haiti is a powerful country who has suffered for many years. Late last year they experienced a huge disaster that affected many people mentally and physically. Although Haiti has faced many ups and downs, it still doesn’t stop the people who come from this beautiful country from rising.

On January 23rd, Progressive Community Center and La “V” en Rose Productions LLC, presents the #Ballin4Haiti fundraising event that will be taking place at the Barclays Center. Rafe from Money & Violence, Casanova, Handsome Balla, Wyclef Jean, Dylan from Making The Band, Cappadonna from the Wu-Tang Clan, Councilwoman Darlene Mealy, and many more will be in attendance.

Royal Bey of The Source, Revolt TV, XXL, ThisIs50, New York Times, Progressive Community Center, Roc Nation, and more will be providing media coverage for this event. Grab your tickets today and come out to support a great cause. This is an event you do not want to miss.

The event starts at 6:30 and the afterparty will be located in the 40/40 Club also located at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.