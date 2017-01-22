Music Choice Video Exclusive Bell Biv DeVoe reveal why their latest album is not a New Edition one.

“What made us release a Bell Biv DeVoe album as opposed to a New Edition album, especially after the movie? Our intent was to release another New Edition album along with the tour and the whole big splash campaign and all of that and just like how we formed Bell Biv DeVoe because other members wanted to do something else is the same reason why we’re releasing a BBD album and not a New Edition album at this time.”