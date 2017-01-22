Endowed Emcee, Young TeeTee Maneuvers his way through the ever-expanding trap scene in Chicago on his own accord. Armed with nothing but the lessons learned while growing up in the Englewood neighborhood on the south side, Young TeeTee is setting out to leave his own mark.

After dropping his first mixtape, “Don’t [email protected] up the RE-UP”, in November of 2012, the journey of his career had just begun. His latest project, “YESTERDAY,” the 12 track mixtape Is his best effort to date. Rapping is in his heart, with his truth bearing subject matter and rigid delivery allow him to compose songs with relatibility that reaches far past the limits of the city.