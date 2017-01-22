The young artists Young Heavy23 and Bari are both making moves in the industry. The rising stars are hailing from the South suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. They both came together, met in oak park and started building up their franchise. Bari has been a singer and Young Heavy has been a rapper since they were small children. They later came to know that they were destined for greatness after collaborating with each other musically.

The duo’s video for single “Foreign Shorty” was directed by Will Gates and put a huge leap forward in their career. Check out the video and stay tuned for these two talented young men working with artists Ty Dolla $ign and Chris Brown as they aspire to do.