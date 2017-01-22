For Spring/Summer ‘17 Reebok Classic is taking sneakerheads through a journey of the past three decades which will explore the cultural status of Reebok’s most well–known Fitness Heritage models in partnership with Tokyo based illustrator, Rimo.

The art is inspired by a cultural influence and style legacy of the Freestyle and Workout sneakers, Tokyo based illustrator, Rimo will capture the diversity of London, NYC, Paris, Amsterdam and Tokyo. He is celebrating different subcultures which have adopted sneakers since their launch in the 80s. The series of illustrations will showcase the silhouettes’ transition over the last three decades elevating to streetwear icons. You can check out a behind the scenes video which will visit Rimo’s creative process, exploring the cities and different ways fashion and subculture have evolved across the world.

In 2017, Reebok is celebrating the Freestyle’s 35th and the Workout’s 30th anniversary. You can join Reebok in celebrating these milestones at www.reebok.com and select retailers Reebok retailers worldwide.