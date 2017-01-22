Keep it straight with premium…

The New Balance 998 will continue the wavy patriotic colorway on the 998 silhouette, The heavyweight footwear brand releases two new pairs of its American flag themed sneakers to the masses. The shoe will be available in both blue and red, both featuring a premium suede construction that will sit atop a comfortable ABZORB sole unit at a set price of $180. You can purchase the kicks from New Balance retailers and Sneaker Politics now.

Straight fire, check out images of both pair in the gallery below.