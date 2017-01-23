Stan Smith has returned…

Adidas Originals has bounced back with a new silhouette for the iconic Stan Smith model. The low-top is featured within a “Trace Cargo” colorway with a textured suede upper aside on top of a off-white midsole. The sneaker would usually include the Three-Stripe branding hints perforated to the side walls and boasts an OrthoLite sockliner for much needed comfort. Check out additional images of the adidas Stan Smith “Trace Cargo” on-feet in the gallery below. The kicks will be available at Afew for purchase at a set price of $107 USD.