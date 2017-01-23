The adidas NMD XR1 Primeknit will release in the srping…

adidas is gifting sneakerheads with a re-release of the coveted XR1 silhouette in an original colorway for the 2017 spring/summer season. The runner comes equipped with a “Core Black” primeknit upper and a matching cage overlay. The shoe also comes equipped with the signature red and blue sole plugs that balance out the look of the shoe. To finish, off the look of the shoe an all-white boost midsole will complement the heel tab adorned with “The Brand With The Three Stripes” text.

We will keep you posted as more details emerge on the adidas NMD XR1 Primeknit.