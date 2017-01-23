Toronto bred producer Bozack Morris aims to solidify his name in 2017, starting with a brand new gritty rap banger entitled “Reality Rap” featuring the Queens, New York rap heavyweight, Meyhem Lauren. Meyhem spits some of the hardest street survival bars of the year, letting you know that he’s “Fighting death sentences daily…” out in these New York streets, while Bozack provides the dark eerie lo-fi soundtrack that sounds like a death rally, which does not let up throughout the duration of the track. Check it out below.

Shares



