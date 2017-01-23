R&B songstress Chrisette Michele has released her first new song since performing at an official Donald Trump inauguration event this past weekend.

On her new track titled, “No Political Genius,” Michele titled her statement released following the controversy surrounding her appearance at Trump’s Liberty Ball, as well as the preface to a statement tweeted last July about the election campaign. In an effort to “begin real dialogue,” her site revealed that the track is a “poignant detest for the system, disappointment with celebrity jabs and dedication to women’s rights.”

Last week, Chrisette invited staunch criticism upon announcing that she’d willingly signed on to perform at president-elect’s inauguration celebration. After receiving severe backlash over the decision, Michele had issued a statement claiming that the co-sign of the president-elect was an act of bridge-building, not support.

The newly released spoken word piece also echoes the sentiments of her previous statement, as Michele takes to the track sans musical accompaniment and claims to be the “black elephant in the red room,” continuing on by addressing her former collaborator Questlove and his criticism, as well as Spike Lee’s decision not to use her music in his upcoming Netflix series, Black Girl Magic, and implying that her appearance was partly on their behalf.

Michele begins the spoken-word track saying, “I am the black song Spike Lee won’t sing/I am the black voice inauguration bells ring.” She goes on to put forward a vehement defense of her decision, describing herself as the “black elephant in the red room scared shook.”

“Your hateful words won’t be my defining moment … They will be my ammunition to fight the system/We will win them/Hope is alive/This is my standing/For John Lewis and Ben Carson/Questlove, Spike Lee, and before them/I won’t divide now/That’s not smart now/God before me, I won’t back down/This is my damn America now.”

The description of the two-minute poem posted by the singer calls for “listeners to stop bickering and start listening to each others’ point of view.” The track is part of a new poetry album with which Michele, who “hopes to take a well-spoken stab at holding hands with America.” And the singer plans on sparking well-spoken dialogue.”

Back in August, Michele performed some of her greatest hits (mostly from her 2007 album I Am) for the Obamas at a state dinner in honor of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Check out the track below.