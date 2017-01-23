To conclude 2016, Crown Bella released a very successful project titled “CROWN ME 2”. Although it’s only been a month since then, she is right back in her throne, ready to continue! Bella is back with her “EAT” Freestyle.

The Philadelphia MC takes on this Young M.A. instrumental with her aggresive delivery and captivating lyricism. Her presence in the game is expanding far beyond Pennsylvania.

As stated previously her mixtape “CROWN ME 2” continues to shine; containing features from the likes of PnB Rock and more. Crown Bella delivers nothing but bars on her new freestyle! Listen below: