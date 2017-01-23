Over the weekend, a video was released of former NFL star Ricky Williams being stopped and frisked in Tyler, Texas after police were called about a report of “suspicious activity” in the area.

The New York Daily News reported that the police were responding to a report that someone had been “hopping fences and loitering in a nearby backyard.”

Williams denied trespassing, and one of the officers is heard saying, “Here’s the thing. I know more than what you think I know. I know that you were in the back of somebody’s yard back there. Is there a reason you were in somebody’s yard?”

Williams was eventually let go without being charged with a crime.