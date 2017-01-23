The Michigan Wolverines have some exclusive Air Jordan’s, and we don’t.

Coach Jay Harbaugh shared some images of some very exclusive Air Jordan PE pairs to Twitter for the Michigan Wolverines which include models from the 7 to 13 range. Each pair is featured within a mazie and blue colorway. None of the pairs feature a wolverine logo, but clearly they’re for the Michigan players, colleagues, staff, friends and family. No info on a release date for the collection, has been revealed.

