Essence Carson is a WNBA champion!

The Los Angeles Sparks forward also has the distinct honor of being part of the last sports team to be honored by former U.S. president Barack Obama.

# 44 sent members of the LA Sparks a letter to congratulate them on his way out:

“Congratulations on winning the 2016 WNBA championship,” the letter began. “Winning a title is never easy. Your hard work and determination set an impressive example, and your victory reflects the character and resilience you demonstrate both on and off the court. I admire your commitment to giving back and making a difference in your community.

“Congratulations, again, in your well-deserved success. I wish you all the very best. Sincerely, Barack Obama.”

Leadership is a big deal to Carson. The 7th pick in the WNBA Draft out of Rutgers, by the New York Liberty, the Paterson, NJ native was featured on the Scoop B Radio podcast.

In her last season with the New York Liberty, Carson chatted about what made her team great.

“We’re great individual players but we also have that chemistry,” Carson told podcast host and randon ‘Scoop B Robinson. “We have selfless players and that’s important when you’re trying to build a championship caliber team.” Check it out here.