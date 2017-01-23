2017 is starting off perfect for footwear, get a first look at the New Balance 247 sports Pack that will come equipped in a new set of colorways inspired by modern performance.

New Balance is excited to release their newest collection for the “247 Sports Pack” which is featured with new stylish and vibrant colorways that will arrive on February 4th. In a sports performance inspired construction the shoe is featured within engineered stretch-mesh that will give the shoe a dynamic look with a lightweight fit. The 247 pack will come in four different colorways with triple black, olive, orange and original black with rubber logos on the tongue and collar straps for performance influence. Senior product manager of Global lifestyle, Brian Lynn had a few words on the 247 sports pack.

“The 247 Sports pack is a nod the brand’s innovation and performance running product,” said Brian Lynn, Senior Product Manager, Global Lifestyle. “Lightweight engineered mesh, neoprene bootie, synthetic overlays and reflective hits work in conjunction with vibrant colour pops for a more technical and eye catching look. The style is ideal for those consumers that want to make a stylish statement on their daily commute.” “The 247 is the first model created as part of our commitment to create footwear designed for our evolutionary concept, ‘Style of Your Life’. A nod to our iconic styling but a major step forward in representing the intersection where sport and life meet,” said Shinichi Kubota, Vice President, Global Lifestyle. “The cutting edge 247 design combines the craftsmanship, technology, comfort and fit New Balance is legendary for and offers the versatility needed for the modern style seeker consumer and their round-the-clock lifestyle.”

The New Balance 247 Sport will be available at www.newbalance.com and global retailers on February 4th a set price of $94.95 followed with a European release on February 11th. Check out the gallery of the “247 Sports Pack” below.