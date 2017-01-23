New Edition Honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

It’s been a long time coming, but the fellas of New Edition are finally being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The mega group that topped the charts in the 80s and 90s, received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (Jan. 23).

Group members Ralph Tresvant, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, and Bobby Brown, were all in attendance, as veteran hitmaker Jimmy Jam, who produced many of N.E.’s biggest hits, including “Can You Stand the Rain” and “If It Isn’t Love,” gave a heartwarming speech at the ceremony as well as BET’s President of Original Programming, Stephen Hill.

The group formed in 1978 and rose to fame with hits like “Candy Girl,” “Cool It Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man.” Throughout their illustrious career as a group, New Edition had 18 multi-platinum albums, received 4 American Music Awards, 14 No. 1 records, and countless Billboard Top 20 hits.

Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill went on to have successful solo careers as did Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe when they created Bell-Biv-DeVoe.

The Walk of Fame event comes one day before the premiere of BET’s three-part miniseries The New Edition Story, which details the group’s rise from Boston teenagers to chart-topping R&B superstars.

An estimated 1,500 fans turned out for the ceremony, according to officials with the Walk of Fame.The star, in the recording category, was unveiled at 7080 Hollywood Blvd. It’s the 2,600th star on the Walk of Fame.

Check out the trailer for “The New Edition Story” below.