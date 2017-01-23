Nike And Jordan Brand have opened a huge store in China…

On Saturday, January 21st, Jordan Brand and Nike came together to open up a humongous store dedicated to basketball. China will now hold a 6,550-square-foot store located in Beijing’s EC Mall. The store will feature some of Nike basketball and Jordan brand’s latest basketball products with opportunities for personalized store experiences with NIKEiD. The space will also feature trailing zones for custom products which is called Nike+Basketball trial zone.

“Our new Nike and Jordan Basketball Experience Store demonstrates Nike’s commitment to the sport and culture of basketball in China, and how we’re continuing to lead the future of sport retail,” said Dennis van Oossanen, Nike’s VP of direct to consumer efforts in Greater China.

The store will also include huge appearances from athletes, in-store events and much more. Check out the gallery below of the 6,550-square-foot store.