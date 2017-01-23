For those unaware of the up and coming lyrical phenom, Ting Christ is an MC from the Bronx, New York who is looking to take over in 2017. Today he starts the new year off right, releasing his highly anticipated project “Ting Theory“.

“Ting Theory” serves as his debut project, however his distinct sound and complex originality makes him seem like a veteran. Several months ago he released the official video for “FTK”, providing a nice appetizer for fans awaiting his 11-track EP.

Christ has developed his craft nicely as a CHEER$ Club affiliate. While working with manager Chris Forbez and fellow CHEER$ artist Vinny Cha$e over a period of time, Ting Christ continues to prosper as both a writer and a lyricist.

Take a listen to “Ting Theory” below, as he injects his own style into to the New York music scene!