Royce Da 5’9 is starting off 2017 with a bang!

One week after murdering DJ Khaled‘s “I Got the Keys” and receiving high praises from Eminem, who called Royce’s rhymes “incredible,” Royce is back with his latest freestyle, “Beats Keep Calling.”

Dominating tracks and applying pressure to other rappers in the game to step it up and not dumb it down, Royce has everyone’s attention as he takes on both the Metro Boomin-produced mega-hit “Bad and Boujee” by Migos and Ben Billions’s beat for French Montana and Kodak Black’s “Lockjaw,”

With nonstop heat, Royce delivers six minutes of dope bars that showcase why he’s regarded as one of the most gifted MCs to ever rock a mic. “While you throw salt, I’m ya baby momma and them’s new Salt Bae,” he rhymes. Not only is he delivering a cleverly constructed quip but one that proves he’s got his finger on the pulse of viral online culture, giving a nod to the insanely hilarious videos from former child star Orlando Brown. Royce even touched on his own career and the lack of attendance at the Presidential inauguration as he spits:

“N**** I’m Pusha T, doin’ quiet numbers/gettin’ silent money, I retire from it/I don’t dress loud, I throw the flyness on/I let the label talk, I let Desiigner mumble/ Like Donald Trump, throwin’ money/hittin’ everybody and they auntie up/tryin’ to find someone to come and perform for me/before I fuck the whole entire country up.”

Check out the super hot track below.