Championship Sunday was a memorable yet interesting one to say the least.

Hot-lanta was the place to be Sunday afternoon as the Falcons played host to the Green Bay Packers at the final game of the iconic Georgia Dome. What was predicted to be an all out shootout turned into a major blow out as costly turnovers and bad defensive reads led to the Falcons annihilating the Packers 44-21. Leading the way was NFL MVP candidate Matt Ryan who went 27-for-38 while throwing 392 yards and 4 touchdowns. Julio Jones was a beast for Atlanta as he went caught 9 passes for 180 yards while scoring 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile in Foxboro, the legend of Tom Brady continues as he was able to light up the Steelers defense for 382 yards and three touchdowns en route to an 36-17 win. Wide receiver Chris Hogan set a new franchise playoff record with 180 yards received and scoring two touchdowns. In addition, Patriots favorite Julian Edelman had 8 receptions for 118 yards. Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers was 31-of-47 for 314 yards and 1 touchdown. The Patriots stifling defense was just too much for Big Ben and running backs DeAngelo Williams and Le’Veon Bell, who injured his groin in the first quarter.

This will be an NFL record 9th appearance for the Patriots as Brady is looking to win notch Super Bowl win number five for his career. Coach Bill Belichick continues to add to a Hall Of Fame career which he became the league’s all time leader in playoff wins. On the other hand, this is the Falcons second Super Bowl appearance and first since 1998 when they lost to John Elway‘s Denver Broncos. Matt Ryan is looking to solidify his MVP run with a first ever Super Bowl ring. Fans will be on the look out for this matchup in two weeks as Houston’s NRG stadium will play host to the biggest stage of them all. Congrats to the Patriots and Falcons on amazing wins.