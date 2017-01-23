The Significant Changes To The New White House Website

Moving into the new presidency, there were some significant changes on the White House’s website. Civil right, LGBT rights, health care and climate change were all removed.

There has also been a removal of “eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule,” foreign policy stances that invoke ISIL but not Russia, and other generalities with respect of domestic policy.

The president has also duplicated his hate-filled, campaign rallies, and proceeded to put them onto the official White House Web site.

This sudden shift is now terrifying and shocking especially to civil right. What is now stated in this section is quoted,

“Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community.”