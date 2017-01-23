Twitter Goes Off On Troy Aikman For Looking Like Jay-Z

​Allow Troy Aikman to introduce himself.

We all know Aikman. He was the Cowboys star QB before he entered our lives as an analyst for Fox on Sundays. Every football fan knows Troy, as he’s a part of their life for multiple weeks each season.

Apparently, if you’re a Jay Z fan, Aikman might be part of your life more than you even thought.

Twitter is going off about how Aikman looks strangely similar to rapper Jay Z.

https://twitter.com/Clutchbert29/status/823297239888134146/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/KurtStadelman/status/823295333144920064/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/823292458327044098/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/Nick_Mungillo/status/823304294799699969/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw